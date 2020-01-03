After getting hospitalized in November and spending two weeks in ICU, then spending a good part of December in bed rest at the behest of the doctors, French Montana, decided to gift himself a brand new $2 Million Bugatti Veyron on New Year's Eve.

Montana was hospitalized on account elevated heart rate, nausea and stomach pains all symptoms of fatigue which French was suffering at the time due to touring nonstop.

Montana gifted himself a Buggati Veyron

He posted a video of himself in Las Vegas, throwing around toilet paper like wads of cash and then getting into his spanking new ride.

"FRESH OUT OF ICU WOKE UP IN THAT NEW BUGGATTI!!! LIL GIFT TO MYSELF! FEEL LIKE A BOSS MOVE LIKE A BOSS AND TASTE LIKE A BOSS lol #nipseyblue MOTIVATION USE ONLY ALLAH AKBAR ❤️ RIDING WITH TOILET PAPER FOE THE SUCKERS," he captioned the video of himself receiving the sick ride.

The colour blue of the car was out of respect for his dearly departed rapper and friend Nipsey Hustle who was gunned down in his own neighbourhood earlier this year. Upon seeing this, rap's biggest bully 50 Cent decided to offer his 2 cents on the matter.

50 Cent took umbrage as Montana claimed to have bought a 2020 Chiron

50 Cent took umbrage at the fact that Montana was claiming to have bought a 2020 Chiron whereas he had actually purchased 2008 Veyron, an amazing vehicle but not the one Montana was proclaiming to have purchased. Both vehicles are Buggatis, however, the Veyron is an older model.

50 Cent took a photo of himself in a hospital bed, clutching onto stuffed animals, calling back to the time the photo the 'Unforgettable' hitmaker had taken when he was admitted.

"I'm in the hospital so sick of n!ggas, that's a 2008 Veyron man, you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone it's 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullshit back on that truck. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlifeee", he posted along with the photo.

Not one to outdone, French, shot back at 50, defending his purchase as a 'collector's item' with zero miles on it, writing, "If you don't take your jean shorts with ashy knees, and that two tone du rag back to Connecticut to that haunted house! That u had to drive 2 hours there and back every day from NY with you Christmas in Alaska cold a** hating on a young n**** that's a 2 Million Dolla Buggatti with no miles collector's item. Boi u a dinosaur..lol"

50 Cent asked Montana to stop behaving like a drug addict

Amongst all this carnage, it is hard to say who is telling the truth and is a question for car-experts to weigh in on and settle the back-and-forth once and for all.

50 Cent, still sticking to his guns, posted apparent proof that the vehicle had been used before by one of his friends, ending his post by asking Montana to stop behaving like a drug addict. "boy don't you ever pull up in no s*** like this junkie," he added at the end of the post.

The ball was now in French's court and it was up to him how he wanted to take the beef forward.

Montana decided to get creative with his response, comparing the currently incarcerated rapper Tekashi 69 to 50 Cent. Montana called them a father-son duo, with a penchant for co-operating with the law.

Montana claimed 50 Cent and Tekashi 69 are a father-son duo

In the post, Montana claimed that the pair are very similar in terms of their loyalty, that 50 cent paid for Tekashi's legal fees with the money he had made co-operating with authorities and the duo will be reunited this year once Tekashi is out of prison.

The most interesting and insulting part of the post was the image of the 50 cent and 69's face splice, in which 50 cent has rainbow colour hair, coloured grill teeth, and face tattoos, much like his protégé.