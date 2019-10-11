Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is facing the possibility of 47 years behind bars, was offered a record deal worth more than $10 million. According to TMZ, the offer was made by his former label, 10K Projects.

The entertainment website reported that the Brooklyn rapper will receive the money in exchange for a tour once he is released from prison. As of 2019, 6ix9ine has a net worth of approximately $4 million dollars.

"It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home," an anonymous source told Page Six. "He already contacted a young NYC producer, and someone purchased two beats for him."

However, other details about the deal remain unknown.

6ix9ine, who will be sentenced in December, earlier had his sentencing date set for Jan. 24, 2020. But the date was moved forward at the request of his legal team, who is working to secure a more lenient sentence following his cooperation with prosecutors. 6ix9ine is facing a minimum of 47 years for firearms and racketeering charges. Earlier this year, the controversial rapper pleaded guilty to nine charges, including racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offences, narcotics trafficking among other charges.

Twitter users reacted to the news of Tekashi 6ix9ine's possible music deal.

6ix9ine, whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, shot to fame in 2017 after his breakout hit, "Gummo." He was arrested in November last year on federal racketeering and weapons charges, which stemmed from his alleged involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods -- a violent set of the United Blood Nation street gang, predominantly operating on the East Coast of the United States.