When singer Adele released her much famed song Hello in 2015, little did she realise that five years later, it would inspire a man to express his emotions while being in lockdown.

American singer Chris Mann's rendition of a parody of Hello is the true reflection of what every human being under lockdown is presently undergoing. While on one hand the fatal coronavirus had halted the world dead in its track, on the other, it has unleashed the creativity of a human mind, despite being confined in the four walls for days together.

Chris Mann captures the true soul of lockdown

Winning hearts all over the social media, Mann's version of Hello (from the Inside) has gone viral on social media. Giving a descriptive account of missing out on small joys in times of lockdown such as going out, meeting friends, enjoying a meal, taking a walk outdoors, Mann touches the raw nerve of his audience.

The singer shared the clip on his Facebook page. He called the song Hello (From the Inside) An Adele Pandemic Parody. "Hello?!?!?! (from the Inside) An Adele Pandemic Parody. Is anyone else dreaming of Chili's queso dip and margaritas? Hope this brings some much needed LOLs and belting opportunities. Stay safe out there and stay home! (Special thanks to all the workers who can't stay home because they're out there fighting this pandemic! <3)," he wrote on his page.

Adding the COVID-19 in the lyrics, Mann sings: "Hello, it's me. I am in California, dreaming about going out to eat." The video also shows Chris missing the days when he could go out to eat. The song goes on to give a funny twist to the self-quarantine. In the end, he asks a very important question, "What is the point of putting pants anymore?"

More than the lyrics, it's the picturisation of the songs that has left the audience in peals. Mann belts out the song while looking outside through a glass window. At one point he is also seen feverishly praying to end the pandemic so that people could be freed from the lockdown. Previously, Mann had released My Corona, a spoof of My Sharona by The Knack and Stay Home and Vogue, a spoof of Vogue by Madonna, both songs dedicated to the quarantine times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Netizens are in love with Mann's Hello (From the Inside)

The song which was released by the singer six days ago has already been viewed 5.4 million times on YouTube. "Okay, I just heard Adele's version of "Hello" on the radio, and started singing this one instead. I can't get it out of my head. Lol," expressed a viewer on YouTube.

"Just a burger....with cheese" my laughing at the lyrics quickly turned into tears, at the cheese part. My local store ran out of cheese! " wrote another.

On Twitter too, Chris Mann Hello was trending with several users retweeting the song. "Laughter is the best medicine... Hello (from the Inside) An Adele Parody by Chris Mann," wrote a user. "OMG watch this parody to laugh and feel a bit normal," mentioned another. "Thought I would get off Twitter (for a few minutes) and travel the web... Ran into this bit of fun.... Hello (from the Inside) An Adele Parody by Chris Mann," tweeted a user.