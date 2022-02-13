Video Shows Rapper Kodak Black Rushing to Save his Friend Before Getting Shot in the Leg [Watch]

Rapper Kodak Black was amongst the four people shot early Saturday morning outside an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood. According to TMZ, the rapper and his crew were caught in a fight outside an Italian restaurant Nice Guy. The circumstances revolving around the fight or identities of people involved are not known at the moment.

Quoting the restaurant's owner, NBC News reported that singer Justin Bieber was hosting an after-party inside on the night of the shooting. Different footage of the incident on social media showed a commotion outside the club in the 400 block of N. La Cienega Boulevard before at least 10 rounds of gunfire could be heard sending the crowd into a frenzy.

According to TMZ, Kodak Black along with Rapper Gunna and Lil Baby were posing for the paparazzi outside the restaurant when a fistfight started between a group of men standing close by. It is not clear if the rapper Kodak Black and his crew were targeted in the fight or did they just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rapper to the rescue

Quoting sources close to the rapper, TMZ reported that Kodak Black attended Bieber's party, and as he came outside the restaurant, an unknown assailant reportedly attacked someone in the rapper's crew. As the commotion increased, Kodak rushed to help his crew member by apparently throwing himself on him.

It was then that a gunman allegedly opened fire and the rapper was hit in the leg. It is not clear if the person who initially attacked the rapper's crew member opened the gunfire or was it a different person. Kodak Black was rushed to the hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition.

The identities of the people involved in the fight are not clear at the moment. The LAPD noted in a press release Saturday that they are looking for a black male suspect in connection with the shooting.