Rapper Mukkta K made temperatures soar to a whole new level with her hot and sizzling pictures. The singer shared topless pictures of herself on her Instagram handle covering her assets with her hair and a bunch of flowers. As expected, the image received several likes and comments and her followers are loving every bit of it amid the coronavirus lockdown period.

Apart from sharing topless pictures, the bombshell rapper also shared a picture sporting a see-through top and another image wearing just skin-coloured lingerie. Definitely, the singer is one among the most sought after influencers at the moment, and for sure, she's not disappointing anyone with her hotness, oomph, and glamour that she's blessed with.

Mukkta K launches her own website

If sharing sizzling pictures on Instagram was not enough, the rapper also launched her own website recently which contains several hot unseen images and videos of herself. She said on Instagram, ''If you think my social media is hot then my website is even the more hotter.''

Thousands flocked to her website to catch more of the model as she's all set to launch her new song poster 'Swagger'. The poster is too glam and the rapper is seen flaunting her buttocks with thigh high black leather boots and currency notes fallen all around her.

Stay home and stay safe during the coronavirus crisis

Mukkta K has been urging all her followers to stay home and stay safe during the coronavirus crisis. She advised people to spend time watching web series, movies, reading books and spending quality time with family. She said, ''Self quarantine is the best time for self love! All that 'Me' time is for self pampering, and a break needed to find and love yourself and spend time with yourself.''

The Swagger singer stressed on the fact that people need to stay home and put their hands on everything they previously wanted to do. ''Social distancing can be a good idea if you take it positively. Watch your favourite series, finish a book that you always wanted to. Try out some fun recipes and eat clean homemade healthy food,'' and added, ''We should all be really grateful to the government, police, medical facilities and professionals who are putting themselves through it for our safety. Biggest way to thank them is to be at home and to not step out.''