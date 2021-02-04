Lil Uzi Vert said his life was in danger and he "could die" if the pink diamond implant he recently got embedded in his forehead is not removed.

The "XO TOUR Llif3" rapper, whose real name is Symere Woods, is known to show off his blingy lifestyle by spending exorbitant amounts of money on watches, clothes, cars and jewelry, but his latest purchase might be his biggest purchase yet.

Lil Uzi's $24M Diamond Implant

Last week, Woods announced he spent the last four years paying for a whopping $24 million natural pink diamond that he intended to have embedded in his forehead.

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to show off the gigantic, nearly eleven-karat diamond, implanted on his forehead. Woods purchased the rock from high-end jewelry designer Elliot Eliantte. "Beauty is pain," he captioned a video of himself sporting the diamond on his head.

Watch the clip below:

Rapper Shares Photo of Bleeding Forehead, Says He 'Could Die'

Not long after he posted the video, he shared photos of blood oozing out from the piercing and down his forehead. "If I don't get it took out the right way I could die. No seriously," he captioned the picture in a now-deleted tweet.

Warning: The image is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

A short moment later, the rapper posted a video of himself captioned, "Ok we good." The clip was a close-up of him in his car, driving along without any blood, suggesting that the implant appears to be fine for the time being.

Twitter Reactions:

The inspiration behind the rapper's new look is unclear, though he has long been a fan of anime and the embedded gem on his face bears an uncanny resemblance to the Naruto character, Tsunade. The implant has has even drawn comparisons with Vision from "The Avengers" on social media with many recreating the iconic scene where Thanos rips out Vision's Infinity Stone from his forehead in Infinity War.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: