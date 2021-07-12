A video of the murder of California rapper Indian Red Boy has been circulating on social media. . Rapper Zerail Dijon Rivera, popular as Indian Red Boy, was shot dead in Hawthorne while sitting inside his car. He was attacked for allegedly disrespecting Nipsey Hussle, according to multiple sources. The rapper, 21, was on Instagram live with another social media influencer named Kapone when he was brutally shot.

Reportedly, both Dijon Rivera and his friend were talking when a round of bullets was heard during the Instagram live. According to reports, Indian Red Boy was shot in the face and died at the spot before he could be taken to the hospital.

In his Live session, the rapper is seen trying to ask for help from his friend on the other side of the camera after he was shot. The rapper said, "Get help," as blood poured down his nose. His friend can be heard shouting at him, "Where you at?" to which Indian Red Boy indistinctly replied, "Hawthorne" and slipped away amid the IG Live. The tragic incident reportedly occurred in the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne at around 4 P.M.

Lt. Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department said: "It appears to have been a walk-up shooting and he appears to have been targeted ... he appears to be a gang member." Moreover, the horrific murder of the rapper was retaliation to some chatter on the Internet. It has been said that Indian Red Boy defaced a Nipsey Hussle mural using red paint. However, others said that he wasn't the one that disrespected Nipsey, it was his friend.

Meanwhile, the murder of the Indian Red Boy is currently under investigation. Police have not yet identified any suspect in the case. Reportedly, the shooter fled on foot after killing Indian Red Boy and authorities are now going through video footage from cameras in the region. Police have also asked the public to offer tips in the case to catch the murderer.

Video: Indian Red Boy Shot Amid IG Live

"Man I don't want to see that Indian Red Boy video again and hate it came across my timeline. Clearly retaliation for nipsey mural but man...that was a lot," a user on Twitter wrote. "Tell tha whole story on Indian Red Boy. Murk'd on IG live cause cuz disrespected Nipsey's legacy & he's guilty by association. It's codes & consequences to that banging s**t. And no matter who you is or yo set, nobody disrespects Nip. He was respected by all gangs," another added.

In recent times, there have been several cases of individuals and rappers being shot or sometimes killed during an "Instagram Live" or a "Facebook Live" and rapper Indian Red Boy's murder is the latest revenge crime among them.