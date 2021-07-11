England Vs Italy Euro 2020 final is here. Roberto Mancini's Italy and Gareth Southgate's England stand to face off to create history at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. History will be made as the two teams lock horns in the much-awaited Euro 2020 final at the home of English football.

While this will be England's first-ever appearance in a European Championship final, Italy had finished as runners-up in 2000 losing to France and in 2012 beaten by Spain, besides winning the Cup decades ago in 1968. If England wins the European Championships this year, it will be a major victory for the country since winning the 1966 World Cup.

England and Italy were made to work in their semifinals. While Italy won against Spain in a penalty shootout after a classic clash ended 1-1, England crushed Denmark 2-1 in 120 minutes of the game. It is hard to predict which team will end up on the winning side after their final game.

How to watch the Euros 2020 Finale?

After a delay of the European Championship due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the final of Euro 2020 will be held on Sunday i.e. on July 11, 2021, at Wembley Stadium, in London. The match is set to kick off at 8.00 PM.

Euro 2020 final will be aired on both – BBC One and ITV. Build-up starts at 6.20 PM and 6.30 PM respectively. Moreover, the European Championship finale can be watched live online through BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub. The good news is that, if you miss out on the live match on Sunday, BBC One will air the full match re-run on Monday morning at 1.00 AM.

The final is also streamed on ESPN and TUDN. It can be watched live on fuboTV, ESPN+ and on Sling.

Euro 2020 Wembley Stadium London

Wembley Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 90,000 was supposed to host only the semi-final and finale of Euro 2020. However, it was then assigned an extra four games following the exclusion of Brussels and Dublin from the host list. The Euro 2020 finale will be the eighth match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Euro 2020 England Squad

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, 27 Aaron Ramsdale, 23 Sam Johnstone, 28

Defenders

Kyle walker, 31 Luke Shaw, 25 John Stones, 27 Harry Maguire, 28 Kieran Trippier, 30 Tyrone Mings, 28 Conor Coady, 28 Ben White, 23 Reece James, 21

Midfielders

Declan Rice, 22 Jack Grealish, 25 Jordan Henderson, 31 Kalvin Phillips, 25 Jadon Sancho, 21 Mason Mount, 22 Phil Foden, 21 Bukayo Saka, 19 Jude Bellingham, 18

Forward

Harry Kane, 27 Raheem Sterling, 26 Marcus Rashford, 23 Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24

Euro 2020 Italy Squad

Goalkeepers

Salvatore Sirigu, 34 Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22 Alex Meret, 24

Defenders

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 27 Giorgio Chiellini, 36 Leonardo Spinazzola, 28 Emerson, 26 Francesco Acerbi, 33 Leonardo Bonucci, 34 Alessandro Bastoni, 22 Alessandro Florenzi, 30 Rafael Tolói, 30

Midfielders

Manuel Locatelli, 23 Marco Verratti, 28 Gaetano Castrovilli, 24 Jorginho, 29 Matteo Pessina, 24 Federico Chiesa, 23 Bryan Cristante, 26 Nicolò Barella, 24 Federico Bernardeschi, 27

Forwards