Rapper DaBaby was arrested by the Miami police after allegedly assaulting a promoter over the non-payment of dues for performing at a Night Club in Miami, on Thursday. The Grammy-nominated rapper attacked the promoter after the latter paid him $10,000 less than the agreed amount of $30,000.

DaBaby had performed at the Café Iguana Pines based in Pembroke Pines, Florida. He was nominated for Grammy in two categories for his song Suge. In October, he won the BET Hip Hop Award for the best new hip hop artist.

DaBaby and his men assaulted the promoters

In the police report, the promoter alleged that he met the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, at a hotel after the performance. The argument started soon after Kirk discovered the payment to be less than the agreed amount.

Following this, the rapper along with his men, physically assaulted the promoters, punching them in their faces. The report further states that allegedly one of Kirk's men took away a promoter's iPhone, credit card and some money before splashing juice all over him.

Following the attack, the Rapper and his team left the hotel in a black SUV. He was arrested by the police once he came back to the hotel. Kirk was charged with misdemeanour battery, even as he denied his involvement in the attack. Later, he was produced in the court which ordered the rapper to be kept in custody without bail as he was arrested for 'engaging in organized criminal activity' in Dallas.

DaBaby was also arrested for marijuana possession

DaBaby's recent arrest comes a week after he was detained by the police for marijuana possession in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, upon his release, Kirk tweeted his innocence, "The police wanted to make a bad example out of me. When in reality, i'm the most positive example the city of Charlotte got. Especially for anybody in the streets of Charlotte and the KIDS."

Kirk was detained by the police after they smelled the odour of marijuana from his vehicle. He was in the city for a concert on New Year's Eve.