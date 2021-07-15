Rapper Cardi B Cover Art For New Single 'Wild Side' With Normani Stuns 100M Instagram Followers

Fans often go gaga over rapper Cardi B's daring social media stunts. From donning revealing outfits to making scandalous comments, the diva has grabbed much attention for her racy snaps and bold pictures on Instagram.

The rapper-cum-adult star for OnlyFans has sent fans into a frenzy by posting jaw-dropping nude cover picture art for her and singer Normani's upcoming track titled, Wild Side. Both cardi B and Normani stripped down for the nude photoshoot, strategically playing with only hair to protect their modesty.

Sharing the nude picture on her Instagram account, Cardi B captioned: "Get your coins ready @normani 7/15 9 pm PST." The mother of Kulture Kiari left little to the imagination of her fans as she proudly posed for the bold snap. The eye-popping photo racked up over 2 million views within hours since uploaded on the internet.

Many Cardi B fans took to share their thoughts over the scandalous photoshoot. While some shared fire and love emojis, one of her loyal fans wrote, "LETS GO!! I Was Expecting Something Else But I'll Take This ."

The WAP hitmaker wowed Instagram followers by flaunting her insane figure alongside Normani, who also showed off her assets in the breathtaking snapshot. While rapper Cardi B stared off into the distance with her long raven hair flowing down like vines, Normani closed her eyes in to give a similar pose for the sexy photoshoot.

Cardi B Faces Backlash For Gifting Expensive Diamond Necklace to Daughter

As we all know, this celebrity is all about style. Her unique fashion sense makes her stand out among other celebs in the entertainment and music industry. Recently, Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture's 3rd birthday and she gifted her a lavish diamond charm necklace estimated at $150,000 following which she faced a backlash on social media. However, Cardi B clapped back defending her expensive purchase for her daughter in her style.

The diva instead showed off her daughter's expensive gift on Instagram. Sharing a series of videos to show off the glittering necklace Cardi B captioned, "Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklaceK."

WAP Rapper Cardi B Hits 100 Million Followers on Instagram

The celebrity singer has marked a whopping 100 million followers on her official Instagram as of July 15, 2021. She is currently one of the most followed personalities on social media. With her hot photo updates to making scandalous comments, every post of WAP hitmaker Cardi B created a buzz on social media.