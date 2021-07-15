Breakthrough Covid: Celebrity Reporter Seriously Sick With Delta Variant Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

Catt Sadler, a former E! News reporter, is sounding the alarm that people still need to be cautious about the risk of COVID-19 infections. The entertainment reporter contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

"I'm telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over," the former E! News reporter warned people through her Instagram account Tuesday alongside a trio of photos of herself lying sick in bed.

Sadler, who is currently fighting the deadly virus, said: "Delta is relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated."

According to reports, Sadler revealed that she was caring for someone who contracted Covid-19, but at the time thought it was just the flu. But despite wearing a mask and being fully vaccinated, she came into close contact with the deadly virus.

She also said that she's one of the "breakthrough cases," among those who have contracted the virus even after being fully vaccinated. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that breakthrough cases are rare and the illness in those who contract the virus tends to be milder than in persons who are not vaccinated, in Sadler's case it was rather severe. She said her symptoms have not been mild as she has had a fever, headache, extreme fatigue and congestion.

In her lengthy Instagram post, Sadler had a word of caution for those who aren't vaccinated as she revealed that she contracted the virus from a person who wasn't vaccinated. "If you are not vaccinated and not wearing a mask, I assure you you don't want to feel like this and not only are you bound to get sick eventually you'll be spreading it to others (as in my case - I got this from someone who wasn't vaccinated," Sadler wrote further adding that even if people are vaccinated, they should take extra precaution for their safety.

"If you are vaccinated, don't let your guard down. If you're in crowds or indoors in public I highly recommend taking the extra precaution of wearing a mask. I'm no MD but I'm here to remind you that the vaccine isn't full proof," Sadler told her Instagram followers.

Who is Catt Sadler?

Catt Sadler is an entertainment news reporter for E! News, E! News Weekend and Daily Pop. She was a co-host of the network's "The Daily 10" before it got canceled. According to The Los Angeles Times, Sadler is one of the top 10 up-and-coming broadcasters in entertainment.

Sadler, 46, was born in Martinsville, Indiana. She was married to Rhys David Thomas (2011–2016) and Kyle Boyd (2001–2008). She has two children - Austin Boyd and Arion Boyd.