Ramadan 2021: Details of Moonsighting, Ramzan Date in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, India, US, UK, Australia, Pakistan

Ramadan is the holiest month of the year for Muslims across the globe. People of the Islamic faith observe fast from dawn to dusk, perform religious activities such as praying, reciting the verses from the Holy Quran and doing charity.

Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

As per the Islamic calendar, the dates of Ramadan changes every year depending on the lunar sightings; hence, Muslims across the globe celebrate it on different dates. In Saudi Arabia, the custodian of Islam's two holiest sites, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan is likely to commence on Tuesday, 13 Tuesday.

The day is marked by the first day of the ninth month of the Hejric calendar. After completing the religious observance of fasting for 29 or 30 days, Muslims will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal by marking the end of Ramadan.

In this holy month of Ramadan, eating, drinking, and sexual activities are not allowed between dawn and dusk. Except for pregnant and people with illness, fasting is mandatory for all healthy Muslims.

US, UK, UAE, Canada, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar among many other countries which are likely to follow Saudi Arabia's sighting of the new moon

Singapore

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) has said that the crescent for the month of Ramadan, for about 16 minutes, appeared on Monday evening after sunset. "Let us welcome this month with good intentions to seek goodness for ourselves, our families and our community. Let us share the blessings of Ramadan. May God bless our efforts to overcome any challenges and make us people of faith and devotion," Mufti of Singapore is quoted as saying in a statement by CNA.

India

Malegaon unit of Jamiat Ulema Hind in India has stated that the moon was not sighted from any part of the country. So, the first day of Ramadan will begin on 14 April. A formal announcement is awaited.

Australia

The Hilaal of Ramadan has not been sighted anywhere in Australia. Hence, National Hilaal Committee members have said that it begins on 14 April.

Pakistan

Maulana Azad, the chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, announced that they will meet on Tuesday to sight the Ramadan moon.

Indonesia, Lebanon, Morocco and Syria are observe fasting from Tuesday.