Pentagon to Install Microchip Inside All American Citizens to Detect Coronavirus?

Scientists at the Pentagon are reportedly working inside a secretive unit set up at the height of the Cold War creating a microchip that can be inserted under people's skin which can detect Covid-19 infection early.

The revolutionary filter is capable of removing the virus from the blood when attached to a dialysis machine and nips pandemics in the bud.

The team of scientists at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) are working on the groundbreaking technology for years in the hope of preventing and ending pandemics.

Officials working behind the microchip spoke to the 60 Minutes team explaining how the microchip detects Covid-19 infection in an individual before it turns in to an outbreak.

Retired Colonel Matt Hepburn, an army infectious disease physician leading DARPA's team, showed the 60 Minutes team how the microchip looks, which is a tissue-like gel, that is engineered to continuously test your blood.

''You put it underneath your skin and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body, and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow,'' he told the 60 Minutes team.

He said work on the microchip to detect Covid-19 began when the virus started spreading onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, where 1,271 crew members tested positive.

''Sailors would get the signal, then self-administer a blood draw and test themselves on site. We can have that information in three to five minutes,'' said Hepburn. ''As you truncate that time, as you diagnose and treat, what you do is you stop the infection in its tracks," he continued.

The microchip is sure to spark outrage as majority of people are against the government implanting microchips inside citizens and reports state that when the 60 Minutes team asked if the government plans to spy on its people through the chip, Hepburn said the ''Pentagon isn't looking to track your every move.''

Hepburn did not reveal further details and stopped short on the tracking policy failing to give a detailed explanation.

Also, several conspiracy theories are out in the open that the rich in co-ordination with the government plan to install microchips inside people to create a new world order and control the masses as per their whims.