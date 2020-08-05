A video of a woman accosting a Latino man for walking his dogs and taking pictures of the sunset in her neighborhood is being widely circulated on social media.

The video was shared originally by Ruben Martinez, who claims the woman started harassing him and asked him to leave her neighborhood when he was trying to take some shots of the beautiful sunset. "I was simply trying to shoot the sunset at 7 Bridges Road when I was met with racism," he captioned the post.

According to Martinez, he drove to a dead end street in Oceanport, New Jersey, to photograph the sun descending into the horizon and as he passed by some of the houses on the way, the dogs in the neighborhood started barking at his two small dogs that he had inside the car with him.

Martinez says his pets were in the car when he stepped out for all but two minutes to take the pictures and when he returned a woman who lived there approached him and started yelling racist things at him, telling him to go back where he came from and that he's disrupting the whole neighborhood. At that point, Martinez pulled out his cellphone and started recording.

'Get the F*ck Out of Here'

The clip starts off with the woman telling Martinez he doesn't belong to the neighborhood and that his dogs are being loud.

"They're small dogs," Martinez points out, to which she replies, "I don't care. They're disrupting the entire neighborhood."

"Your dogs are aggravating and you're aggravating so take your camera, take your selfie stick, take your dogs and get the f*ck out of here," the woman adds.

Martinez then asks the woman her name and she identified herself as Rita Masterson before giving him her address while pointing out where she lives. He asks her if he has permission to post the video on social media and she responds by saying "Absolutely!" before the video ends. Watch the full video below: