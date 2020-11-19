A video of a white woman following a black jogger and filming him with her cellphone because he does not look like he belongs to the neighborhood is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip, shared on Twitter by Perez Hilton, starts off with the man, who has not yet been identified, speaking into the camera, with the woman in pursuit.



'All I Was Doing Was Jogging'

"This lady right here has been following me for the last block and a half for what, I don't know," he says before asking the woman why she was been following him.

"I'm recording you too," she responds.

"Record me for what? Why are you following me?" the man asks her before pointing out to the woman that he was only jogging in the neighborhood.

"All I was doing was jogging and you started following me for what?" he questions the woman.

The woman then asks the man whether he lives in the neighborhood. "Yeah, I live here. Why are

you asking me that question?," he replies.

'People Like You Don't Live In Here'

"Where do you live?" the woman asks, to which the joggers snaps back, saying it is none of her business because she is neither security nor the police to be asking her that question.

"What is you following me for? Because I'm black?" the man adds. "This is racist. You voted for Trump, didn't you?"

The woman then tells the man not to accuse her of racism and she's only following him because she has not seen anyone like him in the neighborhood before.

"I've just never seen anyone like you around here before," she says.

"What do you mean, 'like me,?'" he retorts.

"You know, like your kind," she answers. "People like you don't live in here,"

The woman's reply takes the man by surprise and he expresses his shock into the camera.

"Did ya'll hear that?," he says looking at the screen. "Oh my god!" he adds before the video runs out. Watch the full clip below:



The incident comes days after a woman in California told a black family that they were acting like black people and they should be acting like white people in a white neighborhood, as previously reported.