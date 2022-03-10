Was Donald Trump's Plane Sabotaged by Someone? Chatter on Social Media After Engine Fails Mid-Air

The plane carrying former U.S. President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines stopped working mid-flight. Hours later, Trump started fundraising for a new aircraft named 'Trump Force One'.

Trump was traveling to Palm Beach, Florida, from New Orleans where the former president attended a donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee.

Plane Was Loaned by a Donor

The private plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, was loaned to Trump by a donor. It was flying at an altitude of 28,000 feet when one of its engines developed a snag and the plane was forced to return.

The Daily Mail reported that an audio clip revealed the conversation between the pilot and Air traffic control officer. Apart from Trump, members of his staff and a secret service member were also on board the plane.

Hours later, Trump announced his plans to build a new plane. Trump's PAC sent an email to his supporters seeking funds for the new plane. "I have a very important update on my plane, but I need to trust that you won't share it with anyone," read the email from Trump.

"Do you remember Trump Force One? Before becoming the greatest President of all time, I traveled the Country in my plane, known as Trump Force One. I have a very important update on my plane, but I need to trust that you won't share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One," it read further.

"The construction of this plane has been under wraps," Trump said, "not even the fake news media knows about itâ€”and I can't wait to unveil it for everyone to see."

The communique also provided the supporters with an option to "see Trump Force One" by clicking on a shared link. The hyperlink guides the donors to a page where they can donate amounts ranging from $5 and $2,000 to the Save America JFC PAC.

Trump Force One Generates Social Media's Interest

Despite there being no official confirmation about what caused the technical snag in the plane, a few social media users suspected it to be sabotage.

"Democrats already tried to sabotage Trump's private plane's engines, not surprised," tweeted a user. "If it wasn't Trump's plane, I suspect sabotage. They've done everything they can to destroy Trump," added another.

"U.S. intelligence agencies investigating possible Iran's sabotage on Donald Trump's plane after the plane was forced to make an emergency landing following his speech in New Orleans after one of the engines failed. Iran has repeatedly threatened to assassinate Donald Trump," opined another.

The former President was also mocked for asking donations to build his new plane. "#TrumpForceOne when his rusty old plane is forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans, "former guy" jump-starts the GRIFT, begging blue-collar working people for donations," read a tweet.

""If Trump is a billionaire, why does he need to fundraise (for an airplane)?" wrote another user.