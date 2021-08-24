'Racist Mobility Scooter Karen' Harasses Family, Calls Them 'Paki' in Abusive Racial Rant

An elderly woman, riding a mobility scooter, was caught racially abusing a woman of color after she didn't like the victim's attire. The woman, dubbed as 'Racist Mobility Scooter Karen', told the victim that the clothing made her look "too Pakistani," before going on an abuse filled rant.

After abusing the Asian family, the woman is also seen abusing the onlookers who tried to intervene and tried to calm her down. The incident took place at Port Perry Waterfront, Ontario.

Karen Calls Herself Witch While Threatening the Family

The video, which was initially posted by TikTok user _rabioli, shows an elderly woman dressed in a pink t-shirt, brown pants, cap and sunglasses, riding a mobility scooter. The video starts with the woman asking the Karen if she wants to say it on her face, when the latter turns around her scooter and shouts back.

"Ya I will say it too your face. You sucking ugly Paki f**k. Get the f**k out of my path," before rushing out while abusing the passersby.

She then returns on her scooter and after coming near the family, says, "Look at my feet. You know what I a witch who is supposed to be drowned. You know nothing about witches."

After claiming that she is Canadian and will speak her language, she also tells the family that they don't live here.

Mobility Scooter Karen Is a Habitual Offender

In the later part of the video, an old man is seen approaching the Karen and trying to calm her down, when she slaps his hand away.

Posting the video on their Instagram page, Crazy Karens claimed that Mobility Scooter Karen has been banned by some local businesses after her video went viral.

Citing sources, the page claimed that it was not her first time doing this to people of color in the town, but most have not been caught on video until now.

The video has caused widespread outrage on the social media platforms. "To the racist karen from port perry I hope you get the brakes beat off you and your scooter," tweeted a user.

"Too bad she didn't care about her health as much as she cares about other races lol," commented a user.

"Slash her scooter tire, see how powerful she feels then," wrote another.