On-Duty Miami Paramedic Caught Having Sex with Patient; Loses License For 'Gross Misconduct'

Yoandy Moreno, a paramedic working in Florida based Plantation General Hospital, was caught having sex with a patient while he was on duty. Later, Moreno was fired and lost his license for 'gross misconduct'.

Moreno's license was cancelled on Thursday, nearly two years after the incident took place in August 2019. Moreno was working as paramedic since September 2011.

Moreno Was on Duty When He Engaged in Sexual Relation

According to the Miami Herald, Moreno was working in the emergency room of Plantation General Hospital when he decided to get intimate with a patient while still being on duty.

According to the complaint filed by the Florida Department of Health seeking to revoke Moreno's license, he was working the 7 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. shift in Plantation General's ER on Aug. 11, 2019.

During the shift, the paramedic left from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. without informing anybody, resulting in gross negligence.

It was during the investigation that Moreno admitted to having left the hospital for nearly 45 minutes to have sex with a patient.

Paramedic Was Initially Fired From the Job

The outlet reported that the hospital fired the erring paramedic, on the grounds of gross misconduct, four days after the sex act took place.

Interestingly, the paramedic wasn't fired for engaging in sexual act with the patient but for "abandoning his job duties." The complaint said, "[Moreno] engaged in unprofessional conduct by abandoning his job duties as a paramedic in the emergency room without notifying his employer."

