Who is Dennis Anderson? Elderly Man Caught Firing Shots Hiding Behind Trashcan in Portland Clash

Clashes broke out between members of Proud Boys and Antifa in downtown Portland on Sunday evening. The conflict, which erupted after a slur was used against a Black man, soon turned violent after shots were fired.

While no injuries were reported, the police arrested Dennis Anderson, who was caught shooting in a video that went viral on social media.

Crowd Had Gathered to Attend 'Summer of Love: Patriots Spreading Love Not Hate' Event

Fox 12 reported that a group of 100 people had gathered at the old K-Mart on Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard to attend the "Summer of Love: Patriots Spreading Love not Hate" event. The venue of the event, which was initially scheduled to start at 2 p.m., was shifted from waterfront to the parking lot of K-Mart.

Dustin Brandon Ferreira, a left-wing activist, told The Oregonian that an unidentified man used a slur against a Black man in the group following which multiple rounds were fired in their direction.

Speaking to the outlet, Proud Boys member Tusitala "Tiny" Toese said that the group had moved their event to the northeast side of the city to avoid any altercation with counter-protesters. "We relocated the rally to avoid the altercation and the violence between us and the people on the left, but if they do show up here, we're going to defend ourselves," Toese said.

Anderson Was Caught Firing at Rivals

Multiple videos on social media revealed armed members from the rival groups engaged in clashes using improvised weapons including bats, shields, paintball guns, mace and fireworks.

In a video that has gone viral, a man wearing a cowboy hat is seen standing behind a trashcan on a street corner. He then goes on to fire shot across the street.

The New York Post reported that the gunman was identified as 65-year-old Dennis G. Anderson. He was arrested by the cops soon after the shooting and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

"As stated before today's events, officers were not deployed to stand in between individuals intent on confronting one another," PPB said in a press release.

"But that does not mean the crimes committed will not be addressed. Arrests do not always happen in the moment. As in past such events, we are conducting follow-up investigations, gathering evidence and will make arrests when probably cause exists that specific persons committed crimes," it added.