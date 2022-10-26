'Racist' Joe Biden Mispronounces UK PM Rishi Sunak's Name; Calls Him Rashee Sanook, Adds 'Go Figure'

US President Joe Biden was dubbed as 'racist' after he mispronounced the name of the newly appointed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Biden called him "Rashee Sanook" while congratulating Sunak on his new role.

Biden Calls Sunak's Appointment a "Groundbreaking Milestone"

Biden's latest gaffe happened during a Diwali event hosted at the White House. "Just today, we've got news that Rashi Sunook is now the prime minister," Biden said adding, with a grin, "As my brother would say, 'Go figure!'"

Stating that the move matters, Biden said: "And the Conservative Party, expected to become the prime minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the King. Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters," added Biden.

The 42-year-old Indian-origin leader is the youngest to hold the UK's top post in 200 years. He became the country's third Prime Minister in a year, after his predecessor Liz Truss left office just 49 days into her term.

Son of retired doctor Yashvir and pharmacist Usha Sunak, who are of Indian descent and had migrated from Kenya to the UK in the 1960s, Sunak is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy. The couple has two daughters.

Biden Gets Trolled on Social Media

Biden's latest gaffe earned him another round of trolling on social media where many even called him a racist for mispronouncing Sunak's name. "And Biden has a new name for Rishi Sunak - it's Rashid Sanook. If Sleepy Joe - the President of the strongest nation in the world - calls Sunak Sanook, then you bet ur ass his name is Sanook! So please remember he is Rashid Sanook!" read a tweet.

"Quite racist of old man Biden to say - go figure - when commenting on the 1st minority PM of England...and maybe get his name right. Rishi Sunak not Rasheed Sanuk," read another tweet.

"Biden: "Rashee Sanook is now the Prime Minister" (of Great Britain). It's Rishi Sunak, but OK, Joe, ya ridicuIous international embarrassment! Racist Biden never misses a chance to bungIe the name of brown or BIack person," wrote a user.

"Biden's dementia is progressing. Instead of Rishi Sunak, he congratulated Rashid Sunuk, unknown to anyone, on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain," expressed one.