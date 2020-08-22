Even though Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is still months away from possibly becoming President of the United States, speculations are rife about the candidates to be picked for his cabinet. The former Vice President created history by picking up a black woman, Kamala Harris, to be his running mate in the elections.

Biden, during his debate with Senator Bernie Sanders, had said: "If I'm elected president my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country." With choosing Harris as his VP nominee, it appears that Biden has already started taking steps towards building a dream cabinet.

Biden Considering 'Running Mate' Candidates for Cabinet Berths

CNN reported that Biden is considering the ten women, who were interviewed by him during the selection of VP candidate, to be appointed in some positions, if he comes to power.

Democrats familiar with the process told the outlet that Biden personally called the candidates who were not picked up as his running mate. During those conversations and throughout the vetting process, Biden spoke to the women he considered about other roles they could play if he was elected in November, including, in some cases, potential Cabinet positions," the Democrats told the outlet.

The article further outlined the possible cabinet members under Biden's Presidency. Among those whose name are frequently coming up includes Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Rep. Karen Bass and Pete Buttigieg.

In an article published in USA Today, writer Lindsay M. Chervinsky said that if Biden wins the Presidential elections, "his Cabinet will represent an opportunity to rally underrepresented groups and interests around his administration.''

Suggesting Biden to follow Lincoln plan, the article states that he should pick up candidates from his primary opponents including Julian Castro, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren.

Rice, Warren top picks for Biden?

Speaking to Politico, Sherrod Brown, the progressive senator from Ohio, said that discussion is on with the Biden campaign about "where he needs to look and who he needs to look at" as the process to create a potential administration starts.

Speculations are rife about possibility of Susan Rice, former national security adviser in Obama administration, being picked up for secretary of State. Recently during an interview with American Urban Radio Networks, Rice said that she has the right experience to lead the departments of State, Defense or Homeland Security or as director of national intelligence should Biden, the 2020 Democratic nominee, win in November.

Biden could select secretaries who offer fresh ideas and geographical diversity. As a former veteran and Secretary of State of Missouri, Jason Kander would make a perfect secretary of veteran's affairs," wrote Chervinsky.

Politico reported that Biden is also seeking economic advice from Warren, who is now being widely speculated as potential Treasury secretary in the Biden administration.

The outlet also listed at the possibility of Tony Blinken being a potential national security adviser, while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is a likely contender for transportation or Housing and Urban Development. Biden's cabinet might also see Bass being appointed as secretary of HUD or Health and Human Services.