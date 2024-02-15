Rachel Dolezal: Infamous Race Faker and Ex-NAACP Chapter President Fired from Arizona Elementary School Job for Running OnlyFans Account

Infamous race faker and former NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal has been fired from her job as a teacher at an elementary school in Arizona after it was revealed that she is currently working as an OnlyFans model. Dolezal, who goes by the name Nkechi Diallo, had been listed in payroll records for Sunrise Drive Elementary School as an after-school instructor.

Dolezal came under fire on Tuesday after reports emerged that she had an OnlyFans page linked to her public social media account, seemingly operated by her, News4 Tucson reported. Dolezal was allegedly earning $19 per hour in her teaching job, besides selling content on OnlyFans at $9.99 a month.

Fired for Making Money on OnlyFans

In an email, Julia Fairbanks, the Director of Alumni & Community Relations for the Tucson School District, said that the district was not aware of the OnlyFans account.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's Only Fans social media posts yesterday afternoon. Her posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy (attached) and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District."

According to district records, Dolezal was employed in August, and her contract was initially scheduled to end on May 24 of the following year.

Around a month after joining the school, Dolezal posted on her OnlyFans account, receiving 122 likes, translating to $1,220 for a single photo, as reported by Outkick.

On her account, Dolezal, who had got embroiled in controversy in 2015 for misrepresenting her racial identity, promotes content such as an "18-image explicit collection AND a video of self-pleasure to orgasm under the Christmas tree."

Earlier on Wednesday, she shared a Valentine's Day-themed set of pictures on her OnlyFans account.

However, she did not make any reference to her termination.

Always Courting Controversy

Dolezal earlier claimed that she turned to joining OnlyFans in 2021 as a side job after facing challenges in getting her career back on track following the race scandal.

"I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for, and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn't even require degrees, being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino," Dolezal told Tamron Hall in an interview.

"I wasn't able to get any of those jobs either," she lamented.

Before the scandal, Dolezal held a prominent position as an African Studies professor in Washington State and served as the head of the NAACP in Spokane.

She was also involved in a welfare fraud case in Spokane, where in 2019, she agreed to pay $9,000 in restitution and complete 120 hours of community service.

In addition to her OnlyFans account, Dolezal has engaged in various business ventures, including selling homemade lollipops, Melanin Spectrum dolls, and a $1,000 sculpture of an electric chair.

She spent over 10 years falsely posing as a black woman, eventually ascending to the position of a chapter president for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

She also became a teacher of Africana studies at East Washington University.

In 2015, Dolezal was exposed by a local news reporter in Washington who revealed that her parents, Ruthanne and Lawrence Dolezal from Montana, were both white.

Following this revelation, she was fired from her position with the NAACP and removed from her role at Eastern Washington University.