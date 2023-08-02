Alicia Navarro Flees Montana Apartment Overnight With 36-Year-Old Mystery Man She Was Living with Days after She Reappeared Four Years after Vanishing

Alicia Navarro, the 18-year-old from Arizona who recently re-emerged, who had been reported missing for four years before being found in Montana last month, fled the Montana apartment she was staying in on Monday night. She left the apartment with the man she was living with.

Navarro left with the man known by neighbors as 36-year-old Eddy Davis, who used to work the night shift at a nearby Walmart store. According to a former coworker who spoke to The New York Post, Davis was let go from his job several months ago. Navarro and Davis were helped with their belongings by Davis's relatives, and they drove off in several cars, neighbor Garrett Smith told the outlet.

Disappeared Again

There is no indication that Davis, who is twice Navarro's age, played any role in her disappearance from Arizona in 2019 when she was just a 14-year-old. Her disappearance was resolved when she surprisingly walked into the Havre police station on July 23 and requested to be removed from the missing persons list.

According to locals, authorities raided the apartment where Navarro had been staying last Wednesday.

Subsequently, the male occupant was detained and questioned by the police. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance, and Davis is not considered a suspect by the police.

According to the NY Post, Navarro and Davis left the apartment in a dark-colored Mitsubishi Eclipse on Monday around 8 pm. Their loved ones were spotted loading boxes into a 2000s Chevrolet Suburban, according to Smith.

Navarro opened the car door and got inside on her own, Smith said. The 22-year-old neighbor then informed the local police about the incident.

"Her demeanor didn't look any different from the last time I saw her," Smith said. "Just quiet, shy ... Didn't say a word, didn't look down or look up. Just looked straight."

According to Smith, Navarro and Davis did not appear to be holding hands as they left. Interestingly, they seemed to leave behind their own mail as they hurriedly fled.

Mystery Deepens

Since Navarro came forward, she has had a video call with her mother, Jessica NuÃ±ez, who had tirelessly conducted a nationwide search for her over the past four years. However, the police have clarified that since Navarro is an adult, it is entirely her decision whether she wants to return to her mother in Arizona.

Regarding Davis, a former coworker disclosed to The Post that he used to work the night shift at a local Walmart store until he was let go several months ago. The coworker preferred to remain anonymous to protect their job.

The same coworker said that they had witnessed Davis driving with a woman who appeared to be Navarro.

"I could see it was a younger female with dark hair," the worker said. "She didn't look scared or anything. She looked comfortable in the car."

The circumstances surrounding Navarro's whereabouts for the last four years and how she managed to survive during that time remain unclear. When questioned by the police in Montana, the youthful-looking 18-year-old said that "no one hurt me."

When Navarro turned herself into the police, she explained that her motive was to be removed from the missing persons list, enabling her to obtain a driver's license.

As a legal adult, she now has the liberty to make her own decisions and move freely, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Glendale police.

"Alicia is an adult, so it will be her decision as to whether or not she remains in Montana, returns to Arizona, or goes elsewhere, regardless of the investigation," said Gina Winn, a spokesman for Havre police, in an email to The Post.

According to authorities, Navarro "willfully left her home" in September 2019, just a few days before her 15th birthday. Her mother, Nunez, mentioned that Navarro left with her phone and laptop, vanishing over the garden fence. Nunez has expressed her belief that her daughter might have been lured away from home by someone she met online.

When she left her family's residence in Glendale, Navarro left behind a note with the message: "I ran away. I will be back. I swear. I'm sorry," as reported by KTAR News.