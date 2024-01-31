Who Is Mike Gill? Trump Administration Official in Critical Condition after Being Shot During Carjacking Attempt as Suspect Is Killed by Cops

A member of the Trump administration is critically ill following a shooting during a carjacking in the high-crime city of Washington, DC. The attacker also fatally shot another person. Mike Gill, a married father of three, was shot by the unidentified suspect on K Street NW around 5:45 pm on Monday.

Gill, who was collecting his wife, an education lawyer, at the time, was inside the car when he was struck by a bullet. He managed to get out of his car but soon collapsed. Gill served as the Chief Operating Officer at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House, the Daily Wire reported.

Unexpected Attack

According to a witness who spoke to the Washington Post, Gill's wife ran toward him, grabbed his hand, and asked him what had happened, but received no response. Gill, who was sprawled on the pavement, wore a dress shirt and sweater, with one foot still inside the car.

Yolanda Douglas, the witness, described seeing his right hand twitching as blood gathered around his head.

"We can confirm that Mike Gill was the victim of the shooting at the 900 block of K Street Northwest on Monday evening and is in critical condition," a spokeswoman for Gill said.

"Out of respect for the family, we have nothing additional to add at this time."

The carjacker then went on a rampage that extended across Washington DC and Maryland, resulting in at least one fatality, besides Gill's injuries. The attacker made an unsuccessful third attempt to carjack a vehicle on Third Street NE but later successfully took the car of a person he shot, leading to a fatal outcome.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Alberto Vazquez by family members, according to NBC Washington.

The same suspect is reported to have shot and killed the owner of a Chrysler 200 before stealing the car.

Attractive Political Portfolio

Police officers in New Carrollton, Maryland, a suburb of DC, fatally shot the suspect. As of now, the suspect's identity has not been revealed, as reported by Fox5DC.

Jeffery Carroll, the assistant chief of DC police, said that the suspect had a criminal history and appeared to be going through a mental health crisis during the incidents.

Gill's government service dates back to at least 2016 when he was appointed by the city of Washington to represent the GOP on their Board of Elections. He also held positions such as Chief of Staff to CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo and Chief Regulatory Reform Officer for the commission.

Before his government roles, he worked as a lawyer at a private firm and served as the vice president of a trade association.

His extensive political involvement includes serving as the deputy director of the 1992 Bush-Quayle re-election campaign. Moreover, he worked for Republican members of both the Senate and House, holding a high-level security clearance.