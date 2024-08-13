Rachael Lillis: Pokemon Star Who was the Voice Behind Jessy and Misty Dies Aged 46 after Breast Cancer Battle

Rachael Lillis, the voice actress known for portraying Misty and Jessie in the beloved Pokémon series, has died at the age of 46. Her co-star Veronica Taylor, who voiced the iconic character Ash Ketchum, confirmed that Lillis died on Saturday after battling breast cancer. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners since the time news of her tragic death broke.

"Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing," Taylor said in a heartbreaking post, adding, "She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon's Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.

Gone Too Soon

"I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it," Taylor added.

Misty, known for her short orange ponytail, traveled alongside Ash in the show that debuted in 1996, specializing in water-type Pokémon.

Jessie, on the other hand, was a member of the rival Team Rocket, frequently pursuing Ash and his friends in attempts to steal his Pikachu.

Lillis' sister, Laurie Orr, shared in a GoFundMe update that Rachael's health began to deteriorate in the past week.

"This was unexpected and we are completely grief-stricken. My heart breaks losing my dear little sister, though I am comforted knowing she is free," Orr said.

"She remembered many of you that she happily met at conventions, for instance, and related stories to us about the experience and all the people she appreciated meeting."

A Star in Her Own Right

In the Pokémon universe, Lillis was also the voice behind the beloved singing Pokemon Jigglypuff and portrayed the character in the popular Super Smash Brothers Nintendo game, as reported by Variety.

She also voiced characters in Your Lie in April, Hunter x Hunter, Winx Club, and many other shows.

Lillis was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and had been staying in a nursing home since January.