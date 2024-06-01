Noa Argamani: Hamas Releases Disturbing Propaganda Video of Hostage Noa Argamani's Voice as Family Reels Under Fear [AUDIO]

Hamas terrorists have released a 'psychological terror' video featuring what is believed to be the voice of hostage Noa Argamani, causing distress for her family. Noa, 26, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7 and taken to Gaza along with around 250 other hostages.

A video of her being kidnapped on the back of a motorcycle has become symbolic of the horrors faced by civilians at the festival and across southern Israel when the violence began. Later in January, she appeared in a chilling hostage video speaking with other hostages Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38. It was then reported that the two men had died.

Horrifying New Video

In the new audio, what appears to be Noa's voice can be heard, accompanied by drawings that her family believes were done by the young woman.

The Hostages & Missing Families Forum released a statement shortly after the latest clip was released, saying: "Recently, Hamas released a video with the voice of Noa Argamani, who has been in Hamas captivity for 238 days."

"125 hostages have been in Hamas captivity for 238 days. There is no need for a propaganda video from Hamas to echo our call to the Israeli government: You must quickly reach a deal that will return them all home."

In the video, the voice identified as Noa says, "I am imprisoned with Al-Qassam Brigades. I have been in captivity for more than 237 days and do not know until when."

"I say to the people of Israel: Have you become government partners with Netanyahu, Gallant and Gantz? Will my fate together with my colleagues be like Ron Arad's fate?"

Disturbing Moment for Family

Ron Arad was an Israeli airman who bailed out of his plane during a mission over southern Lebanon in 1986 and was taken hostage. Israel has tried to locate him for decades, but he is now presumed dead.

The disturbing statement went on as Noa said: "Let thousands of women and men come out and block the streets of Tel Aviv and do not return home until we return home. Do not put our fate in the hands of Netanyahu and the War Council.

"Time is running out. The people must decide. We don't want to die here."

The clip is the third hostage video released this week, with the previous two reportedly released by the Palestinian terror group Islamic Jihad.