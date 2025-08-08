Quornelius Radford: Fort Stewart Gunman Who Opened Fire at Georgia Base and Injured Five Sent Cryptic Text to Aunt Attack as Motive Remains Unclear

The U.S. Army sergeant accused of shooting fellow soldiers at Georgia's Fort Stewart base allegedly sent a chilling message to a family member just before the incident, saying he would be in a "better place" soon. Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, allegedly opened fire on five fellow soldiers at the Army base on Wednesday, before being subdued by other troops, officials said.

In the lead up to the shooting, Radford reportedly sent a message to his aunt saying he "loved everyone" and that he would soon be in a "better place" because he was "about to do something," according to The New York Times. It's not clear what he exactly meant.

Motive Behind Attack Unclear

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the attack and have declined to offer any theories about what may have led Radford — an active-duty sergeant with a specialty in automated logistics — to carry out the shooting.

His father, Eddie Radford, told the publication that the sergeant had been trying to get a transfer and had complained in the past to his family of racism at the base where he had been stationed for several years.

Not much details have been shared about what led to the shooting. According to officials, the Army sergeant carried out a shooting spree in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2ABCT) at the base.

Radford was an automated logistics sergeant there.

The incident left five soldiers wounded and led to a temporary lockdown at Fort Stewart, one of the largest Army installations in the U.S., officials said. Soldiers were seen taking cover as an active shooter alert was issued.

He was previously arrested in Georgia in May for driving under the influence. He allegedly has ties to Florida.

A Lot in Mystery

Radford is from Jacksonville, Florida, and joined the Army in January of 2018, according to officials. A military wife whose husband is based at Fort Stewart said she was "not surprised" to learn about the shooting that occurred on the base earlier that day.

Francesca Elmer described the attack as "shocking," but suggested the gunman may have hit his "breaking point."

Speaking to the Savannah Morning News, Elmer said that soldiers are frequently subjected to intense pressure, unreasonable expectations, long work hours, and unfair treatment.

She also claimed that service members often endure harsh weather, unsanitary conditions, and intense competition among themselves.

It's unclear whether Elmer's husband knew the accused shooter, Radford, particularly given that Fort Stewart is one of the largest Army bases in the U.S. and houses around 10,000 soldiers.