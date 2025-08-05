Florida Teen Calls 911 from Church After Shooting his Parents

A teen boy in Florida apparently killed his parents before walking one mile to church to call 911. The authorities received a call from Trevor Lee, 14, shortly after midnight on Monday, August 4. The call was made by the teenager from a church in Middleburg to admit that he killed his parents, according to Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.

The teen boy told the authorities that the bodies of his father and mother could be found at their home. Trevor then promised the officials that he would wait at the church for law enforcement to take him into custody. David Lee, 44, and Brandi Smith, 45, were found dead by the authorities with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived at the Middleburg home.

The murder weapon used by the teenager was found inside the house by deputies. According to Sheriff Cook, the teen boy left it behind when he walked to the church. Trevor currently remains in custody on two counts of second-degree murder. The investigators are currently looking into his mental health history.

The teenager apparently got into a heated argument with his parents on Sunday night, resulting in the deadly shooting. The investigators are combing through the evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Meanwhile, Kyree Beamon, Trevor's best friend, said they had been friends since elementary school. His actions on Sunday night do not reflect the boy he has been known for all these years. According to Beamon, they played on the same football team, and he got a ride to and from practice from Trevor and his father on Friday (August 1).

"They were probably one of the best families I knew. They were funny and they treated me very well. They told me all the time they loved me like a son, and they treated me as such", he told News 4 Jax.

Beamon then said he received a call from Trevor overnight, who told him he loved his long-time friend and just called to say Goodnight. The grieving boy was unsure if his best friend had called 911 before or after that call.

"Trevor isn't a bad person; he made some bad decisions, and he will suffer the consequences, but that's not all he was. He was a great friend, great brother, great son. And I'm not going to say Trevor isn't my best friend anymore because the Trevor that did this, I don't know that Trevor and the Trevor that I know, and all of our friends knew, I will continue to be friends with him and I pray that the Trevor that did this died last night," Beamon said.

James Lewis, Brandi's cousin, described her as a happy person who enjoyed doing everything for her family.

"She was a happy person, a good person all around. Every time I saw them, [they were] laughing, joking, doing family things", he told First Coast News.