Fort Stewart on Lockdown After Five Soldiers are Shot at Army Base in Georgia as Gunman Is Arrested

Five soldiers were wounded at Fort Stewart after the base commander at the Georgia Army installation reported an active shooter and placed the sprawling compound on lockdown on Wednesday. The injured soldiers received medical attention at the scene before being taken to Winn Army Community Hospital, according to a Fort Stewart update issued before 1 p.m.

The shooting took place in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2ABCT) at the base, which is located roughly 40 miles southwest of Savannah and includes Wright and Evans Army Airfield. Videos shared on social media from the incident showed several soldiers taking cover as the active shooter alert was announced.

Shooter Arrested

Law enforcement apprehended the shooter, though their identity has not been revealed. President Donald Trump has been informed about the incident, and the White House is closely "monitoring the situation."

The lockdown began at 11:04 a.m. in parts of the base, including Wright and Evans Army Airfield and Fort Stewart Schools, with authorities urging everyone on-site to stay inside and lock all doors and windows.

Superintendent Brian Perry confirmed in a statement that three on-base schools—Kessler Elementary, Murray Elementary, and Diamond Elementary—were also placed on lockdown due to the incident.

"Per DOD alert the commander of Fort Stewart has issued a lock down. Diamond, Kessler, and Murray Schools are all in a lock down at this time. There is no immediate threat to the schools at this time. We will send a message when an all clear is announced."

The FBI's Savannah office, part of the Atlanta division, released a statement saying it is aware of the incident and is "coordinating with Army Criminal Investigation Division for any assistance that might be needed."

Prayers for Everyone

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also issued a statement saying that he was "saddened" by the "tragedy" at Fort Stewart, adding that his administration has been in constant communication with law enforcement officials at the scene.

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that all Georgians do the same."

Fort Stewart, located in southeast Georgia, is the largest U.S. Army base east of the Mississippi River, spanning around 280,000 acres (437 square miles—about 93% the size of New York City).

It serves as the headquarters for the 3rd Infantry Division and is also used as a training ground for various other military units.

The base is home to over 10,000 soldiers, Army civilian personnel, and their families and is located roughly 40 miles southwest of Savannah.