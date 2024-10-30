Charvarius Ward: San Francisco 49ers Star's One-Year-Old Daughter Amani Joy Dies after Battling Heart Complications

San Francisco 49ers star Charvarius Ward's one-year-old daughter tragically passed away on Monday. Amani Joy passed away just days before her second birthday after battling heart complications since her birth in 2022. However, the exact cause of her death was not immediately known.

Ward, a cornerback for the San Francisco team, shared the heartbreaking news about the loss of his "beautiful baby girl" in a heartfelt tribute on Tuesday afternoon. "We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning. She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear," Ward wrote on Instagram.

Tragic Loss for Family

The post continued: "She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery."

"She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy's best friend and mommy's little girl. We'll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy."

"My baby. God why?" Ward's partner, Monique, wrote in a heart-wrenching Instagram story.

Amani, who would have turned two on November 17, was born prematurely with Down syndrome and faced numerous health challenges throughout her short life.

The young child underwent open-heart surgery on April 11, 2023 — roughly six months after birth — due to holes in her heart.

Ward spoke about his daughter's condition last year on his former teammate Arik Armstead's podcast.

"She was born with two holes in her heart. The doctor was like, 'If the holes close up, she's good.' One of them closed and the other kept expanding and getting bigger, to the size of a fist. ... They were like, we have to do the surgery ASAP," Ward told Armstead.

"That was scary because it's a real serious surgery. And it's your kid, you just feel for her, it's out of your hands, there's nothing you can do about it," Ward added.

Tributes Pour In

The 49ers organization also shared the devastating news of Amani's death on Tuesday afternoon, sending "love and support" to Ward and his girlfriend, Monique.

"The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward's beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy," the team's statement read.

"Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time."

The heartbreaking news comes just two days after Ward took the field for the 49ers in their 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium.

The 28-year-old is currently in his third season with San Francisco and seventh in the NFL, having started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.