A Quiet Place' Star John Krasinski Crowned 2024's Sexiest Man Alive, Fans React with Shock and Praise!

Actor John Krasinski has officially taken the title of People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. The announcement was made on CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday night, with host Colbert unveiling the cover featuring the "A Quiet Place" and "The Office" star.

Krasinski, 45, expressed surprise and humility about the honor, joking with People that he thought he was "being punked" when he first heard the news. He added that it wasn't something he ever imagined would happen, saying, "That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet, it happened." The news sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some fans overjoyed and others questioning the choice of Krasinski for 2024. "STOP DRAGGING JOHN KRASINSKI; HE IS SO FINE," one fan posted, celebrating the selection. However, another user reacted skeptically, writing, "I'm gonna crash out cause WDYM JOHN KRASINSKI??? in 2024???!!!"

The announcement also highlighted several other notable men featured in People's annual issue, honoring celebrities from various categories. Benny Blanco, for instance, was recognized among this year's "sexiest men," with his girlfriend, pop star Selena Gomez, giving a shout-out on social media. Gomez posted a light-hearted message on Instagram, praising Blanco's kindness and sense of humor.

Another feature in this year's issue reunites the stars from the popular sitcom "New Girl." Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr. came together for a photoshoot, marking their first reunion since the show's finale. The fans of "New Girl" were thrilled to see the group back together, especially in such a high-profile feature.

People's 2024 issue also introduced a unique readers' choice poll, with more than 350,000 votes cast across 15 categories. Among the winners, Chip Gaines took home the title of Sexiest Handyman, Tim McGraw was celebrated as the Sexiest Long-Married Star, and Harry Styles was voted the Sexiest Musician. Shemar Moore was crowned as Gen SeXiest, while Robert Pattinson won for Sexiest First-Time Dad. The poll also recognized stars like Mark Consuelos as Sexiest Talk Show Host and Jason and Travis Kelce as Sexiest Podcast Hosts. The diverse categories highlighted popular celebrities from various fields and entertained fans by showing off these stars' unique appeals.

This year's title makes Krasinski the 35th man to receive People's iconic honor since its inception in 1985. Past winners include a roster of Hollywood icons such as Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Chris Evans. Last year, the honor went to Patrick Dempsey, while Chris Evans took the crown in 2022.

For nearly four decades, People's Sexiest Man Alive title has celebrated male celebrities, spotlighting both familiar faces and newcomers. With his easygoing charm and notable achievements in acting and directing, Krasinski joins a legacy of stars to hold the title, a reflection of his lasting appeal across generations of fans.