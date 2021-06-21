Queendom, Road to Queendom Back in Action? Rumored Lineups Making Rounds on Social Media

The recently held Mnet's music show Kingdom was a huge hit. The program was inspired by the success of its female version Queendom. According to AllKpop, an anonymous writer on Pann [KPop news portal] claimed that Mnet is gearing up for Road to Queendom and Queendom shows to be aired in 2022. The news is not confirmed yet, but the user even gave the list of possible teams taking part in the respective shows.

Road to Queendom is the preliminary music competition, held to select a winner who will get to enter the main competition Queendom directly. Likewise, before holding the show Kingdom, Mnet had organized the show Road To Kingdom, where out of the seven groups, THE BOYZ won the show and got direct entry into the main competition the Kingdom.

According to the Pann user, here is the possible lineup for Road To Queendom 2022. The Kpop girl groups DIA, Secret Number, Cherry Bullet, LOONA, Weki Meki, LUNARSOLAR and cignature are said to be taking part in the likely to be held show Road To Queendom.

He also gave a list of teams that will take part in the main show Queendom. He mentioned five girl groups apart from the winner of the Road To Queendom event, and they are: aespa, Brave Girls, ITZY, WJSN, and MOMOLAND.

Queendom and Kingdom

The previous edition of Queendom was aired on Mnet from August 29, 2019 to October 31, 2019. Park Bom, AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl and (G)I-DLE took part in the competition. MAMAMOO won the first place and were declared the queens of KPop.

Following the success of this show, Mnet announced the male version of the show Kingdom. But before this program became a reality, Mnet announced a prequel – The Road To Kingdom. The show was aired between April 30 2020 and June 18, 2020 with Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, Verivery, Oneus, and TOO taking part as contestants. The Boyz won the competition and took part in the show Kingdom.

After a delay, Kingdom was announced with the tagline Legendary War. Thus Kingdom: Legendary War was aired between April 1, 2021 and June 3, 2021. The six contestants were: BtoB, IKon, SF9, The Boyz, Stray Kids, and Ateez. Stray Kids won the show and were crowned kings of KPop.

It can be noted that there was no prequel to the show Queendom in 2019. The writer in Pann has not specified the source of his information. Mnet has not reacted to the news yet.