Stray Kids Crowned Winners of 'Kingdom: Legendary War'; Watch Scintillating Final Performances

Stray Kids have been crowed the king of KPop after winning Ment's music/dance competition Kingdom: Legendary War. With the fourth generation KPop group amazing the fans with their Wolfgang performance, the winners garnered 1,303,798 votes in the finale.

Elated by the win, Stray Kid's Bang Chan said: "I'm so happy that we were able to work together and perform with our seniors. Until our 'Kingdom Come", in our Wolfgang way! Because of our Stay, I think we were able to come this far. I'll work harder from now on! I had such a good time having all these!" Fans even remembered Stray Kids member Hyunjin, who is on a hiatus and declared, "Hyunjin, the crown is yours too".

The six contesting groups ATEEZ, Stray Kids, The Boyz, SF9, iKON, and BTOB enthralled the audience with amazing performances of their brand new tracks released exclusively on the show Kingdom: Legendary War.

The winner was decided by adding up the groups' cumulative scores from the previous three rounds of performances, live voting results of the final episode, and the digital results of the groups' new songs digitally released on May 28. Thus the final ranking was based on the fourth round performances (40 percent digital performances of new tracks and 60 percent live finale votes).

Apart from the final group performances, ATEEZ's Jongho, The Boyz's Hyunjae, BTOB's Eunkwang, iKON's Donghyuk, SF9's Inseong, and Stray Kids' Seungmin collaborated to sing A Boy's Diary, a treat for the fans for supporting their journey in the show.

According to final rankings, emcee TVXQ's Changmin announced Stray Kids as the winners. The second place was secured by THE BOYZ followed by ATEEZ, BTOB, iKON and SF9. But considering ony the digital scores [after releasing their brand news songs], THE BOYZ were placed first, followed by Stray Kids, BTOB, ATEEZ, iKON and SF9.

Here are the finale performances of the six groups. Winners Stray Kids performed their brand new song Wolfgang.

ATEEZ performed The Real.

THE BOYZ performed Kingdom Come.

BTOB performed Show and Prove.

iKON performed At Ease.

SF9 performed Believer.