The Queen Who Crowns: Cha Joo Young, Lee Hyun Wook Starrer Historical Drama to Premiere in January

The Queen Who Crowns is an upcoming historical drama starring Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook. It is scheduled to premiere on tvN and TVING in January. A source from the broadcasting company shared the telecast plan. According to the industry insider, the mini-series will air as a Monday-Tuesday drama in January 2025.

"The Queen Who Crowns is confirmed to broadcast as a Monday-Tuesday drama in January 2025," a source from tvN and TVING revealed.

Here is everything about The Queen Who Crowns, like the airdate, premiere, preview, spoilers, and cast updates.

Story and Casts

The K-drama narrates the life of Queen Won Kyung, a kingmaker who led a fiery life. She made her husband a King and ruled the kingdom with him in the early Joseon Dynasty. The Queen dreamed of creating a new world with the help of her husband, Lee Bang Won. She led an independent life and confidently moved forward without losing herself.

Queen Won Kyung faced several challenges in her life. Still, she continued to focus on her dreams. Harsh realities and devastating betrayals never affected her. However, historical records mention her as Mrs. Min or King Taejong's wife. Her full name was never mentioned in any of the historical records—the Queen Who Crowns sheds light on the fiery life of Queen Won Kyung.

The Glory star Cha Joo Young will star as Won Kyung. Lee Hyun Wook will portray her husband, King Taejong Lee Bang Won.

Broadcast Details

The historical drama will consist of 12 episodes. Every episode of this mini-series will be telecast on tvN and TVING. However, the content on both platforms will differ. The content on TVING will be considered with a 19+ rating. The platform will exclusively release two prequel episodes, which will not be included in the tvN broadcast.