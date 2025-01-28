The Queen Who Crowns Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Queen Who Crowns episode 8 will air on tvN on Tuesday (January 28) at 8:50 pm KST. The chapter will follow Queen Won Gyeong and King Lee Bang Won. The viewers can expect to watch the love-hate dynamic between Won Gyeong and Bang Won. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The Queen Who Crowns is an ongoing historical romance drama starring Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook, consisting of 12 episodes. Every episode of this mini-series will be telecast on tvN and TVING. However, the content on both platforms will differ. The content on TVING will be considered with a 19+ rating. The platform exclusively released two prequel episodes, which were not included in the tvN broadcast.

Here is everything about The Queen Who Crowns episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The tvN historical romance drama will air its eighth episode on Tuesday (January 28) at 8:50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, like the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the premiere episode with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here is the International Air Timings of the historical romance drama Episode 8:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The Queen Who Crowns preview shows Won Gyeong, Bang Won, and Taejo Lee Seong Gye. The insecurities of Bang Won as the King creates problems in his relationship with Won Gyeong. Although the queen strongly stands by his side, the couple gets into trouble. Taejo Lee Seong Gye will create several problems for Bang Won as the King. The preview teases a tense atmosphere.

Won Gyeong and Bang Won face greater turbulence. Taejo will challenge their rule, and the love-hate dynamic between Won Gyeong and Bang Won, as well as the father-son conflict between Bang Won and Lee Seong Gye, will create a storm of developments.