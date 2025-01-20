The Queen Who Crowns Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Queen Who Crowns episode 5 will air on tvN on Monday (January 20) at 8:50 pm KST. The chapter will follow Queen Won Gyeong and King Lee Bang Won. The viewers can expect to watch the love-hate dynamic between Won Gyeong and Bang Won. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The Queen Who Crowns is an ongoing historical romance drama starring Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook. It consists of 12 episodes. TVING and tvN will telecast every episode of this mini-series. However, the content on both platforms will differ. TVING will consider content with a 19+ rating. The platform exclusively released two prequel episodes, which were not included in the tvN broadcast.

Here is everything about The Queen Who Crowns episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here is the International Air Timings of the historical romance drama Episode 5:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The Queen Who Crowns preview shows Won Gyeong, Bang Won, and Taejo Lee Seong Gye. The insecurities of Bang Won as the King will create problems in his relationship with Won Gyeong. Although the queen stands by his side, the couple gets into trouble. Taejo Lee Seong Gye will create several issues for Bang Won as the King. The preview teases a tense atmosphere.

Won Gyeong and Bang Won face turbulence. Taejo will challenge their rule, and the love-hate dynamic between Won Gyeong and Bang Won and the father-son conflict between Bang Won and Lee Seong Gye will create a storm of developments.