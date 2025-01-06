The Queen Who Crowns Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Queen Who Crowns, the upcoming historical romance drama, will premiere on tvN on Monday (January 6) at 8:50 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce Cha Joo Young as Queen Won Gyeong and Lee Hyun Wook as her husband, Lee Bang Won. According to the production team, the first episode will feature the love-hate dynamic between Won Gyeong and Bang Won. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The Queen Who Crowns is a historical romance drama starring Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook. It will consist of 12 episodes. Every episode of this mini-series will air on tvN and TVING. However, the content on both platforms will differ. The content on TVING will be considered with a 19+ rating. The platform will exclusively release two prequel episodes, which will not be included in the tvN broadcast.

Here is everything about The Queen Who Crowns episode 1, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here is the International Air Timings of the historical romance drama Episode 1:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The Queen Who Crowns preview shows Won Gyeong, Bang Won, and Taejo Lee Seong Gye. Though Bang Won becomes the King and Won Gyeong stands strongly by his side, the couple gets into trouble. Taejo Lee Seong Gye refuses to accept Bang Won as the King. The newly released stills tease a tense atmosphere. According to the production team, the viewers can expect to watch intense political drama from the first episode.

"After Won Gyeong and Bang Won ascend to the throne, they will face even greater turbulence. Taejo will challenge their rule, and the love-hate dynamic between Won Gyeong and Bang Won, as well as the father-son conflict between Bang Won and Lee Seong Gye, will create a storm of developments from the very first episode," the producers shared.