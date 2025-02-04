The Queen Who Crowns Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Queen Who Crowns episode 10 will air on tvN on Tuesday (February 4) at 8:50 pm KST. The chapter will follow Queen Won Gyeong and King Lee Bang Won. The viewers can expect to watch the love-hate dynamic between Won Gyeong and Bang Won. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The Queen Who Crowns is an ongoing historical romance drama starring Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook, having 12 episodes. Every episode of this mini-series will be telecast on tvN and TVING. However, the content on both platforms will differ. The content on TVING will be considered with a 19+ rating. The platform exclusively released two prequel episodes, which were not included in the tvN broadcast.

Here is everything about The Queen Who Crowns episode 10, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of historical romance drama Episode 10:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 pm

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The Queen Who Crowns preview teases tension between Queen Won Gyeong and Lee Bang Won. According to the production team, the couple will be caught in a whirlwind of emotions. The producers praised Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook for their performances.

"Starting with the crown princess selection, Won Gyeong and Lee Bang Won will again be caught up in a whirlwind of emotions. Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook will immerse themselves in the situation and deliver explosive performances. The scene had everyone holding their breath during filming. Be sure to watch it," the production team shared.