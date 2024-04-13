Queen Of Tears Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Queen Of Tears episode 11 will air on tvN on Saturday (April 13) at 9:10 pm KST. It stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as a married couple in crisis. Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin are the other lead cast members. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Screenwriter Park Ji Eun penned the script for this romantic comedy-drama. Crash Landing on You, The Producers, and My Love From the Star are some of his famous works. Queen Of Tears will take viewers through a thrilling, miraculous, and humourous love story of a married couple. They stay together against all odds while managing to survive a crisis.

Here is everything about Queen Of Tears episode 11, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Queen Of Tears episode 11:

US - 7:10 am

Canada - 7:10 am

Australia - 10:40 pm

New Zealand - 1:10 am

Japan - 9:10 pm

Mexico - 6:10 am

Brazil - 9:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 pm

India - 5:40 pm

Indonesia - 7:10 pm

Singapore - 8:10 pm

China - 8:10 pm

Europe - 1:10 pm

France - 1:10 pm

Spain - 1:10 pm

UK - 12:10 pm

South Africa - 2:10 pm

Philippines - 8:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Queen Of Tears episode 11 will feature Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In getting closer to each other. The onscreen couple will try hard to stay together during tough times. The preview teases heart-fluttering moments between the onscreen couple. Hong Hae In will receive affection and care from her husband.

"Although it seems like they're pushing each other away like the N and S poles, they're complete when together and can move onwards while deciding on a direction," actress Kim Ji Won said, explaining the relationship between Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In.

The supporting cast members include Kim Kap Soo, Lee Mi Sook, Jung Jin Young, Na Young Hee, Kim Jung Nan, Jeon Bae Soo, Hwang Young Hee, Kim Do Hyun, Jang Yoon Ju, Kim Young Min, Park Sung Yeon, Yoon Bo Mi, Kim Joo Ryoung, Sebastian Roché, and Hong Jin Kyung.