Queen Of Tears Episode 10 Recap, Review, Reactions

Queen Of Tears episode 10 aired on tvN on Sunday (April 7) at 9:10 pm KST. It followed Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In as they struggled to distance themselves from one another. The chapter featured the depth of their love for each other while focusing on the sacrifices they made in life because of it. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In finally expressed their love for one another in Queen Of Tears episode 10. This chapter was a visual treat to the viewers from the beginning to the end and the epilogue. The story features a conversation between Hae In and Yoon Eun Sung. He told his former school classmate everything he knew about her. He asked her to join hands with him to avoid any more trouble for her family members.

When Hae In was being threatened by her former school classmate, Hyun Woo dealt with three men who attacked him. As the male lead won his battle against injustice, his former wife struggled to decide her future. Eun Sung told Hae In he would tell her family about the terminal illness if she did not team up with him.

The Turning Point

Although Hae In decided to keep her conversation with Eun Sung a secret from Hyun Woo, he heard about it from his rival. The male lead became disturbed after hearing about Eun Sung's visit to Yongduri. He tried to find out why Eun Sung visited his hometown at midnight and secretly spoke to Hae In. Since the female lead stated tight-lipped, her ex-husband failed to know about her secret conversation with Eun Sung.

Hyun Woo had to attend the press conference held by Eun Sung to hear why he went to Yongduri and met Hae In. When the female lead visited the corporate office of Queen's Group and attended a press conference with Eun Sung, Hyun Woo could not hold back his anxiety. He rushed to the conference room to find out why his former wife attended the press conference.

The press conference began with a surprise announcement from Eun Sung. He informed the press that Hae In will join Queen's Group as the CEO of the department stores. Eun Sung then said there were several speculations about the rift between him and the previous management. But the fact was that the two managements worked together to run the company. That's why Hae In will return to the firm.

The Big Revelation

After explaining why he took over Queen's Group, Eun Sung let Hae In speak on behalf of the former management. She addressed the press by introducing Eun Sung as her childhood friend. The female lead then explained to the media how her friend threatened her to maintain his position as the head of the Queen's Group. Hae In shared details about her illness at the press conference towards the end of Queen Of Tears episode 10.

The chapter teased a blossoming romance between Hong Beom Ja and Yong Song. They spoke while Beom Ja was on her way to Seoul. Though she did not tell him about her struggles, he asked her to stop crying alone when she felt helpless.

Meanwhile, Hong Soo Cheol and Cheon Da Hye struggled with separation anxiety. Da Hye hid her feelings for Soo Cheol while he openly expressed how much he misses his family. The epilogue in Queen Of Tears episode 10 featured heart-fluttering moments between Hae In and Hyun Woo. It began with a flashback scene and featured the onscreen couple enjoying a team dinner. When Hae In struggled due to office politics, Hyun Woo stepped in to help her.

The female lead told her ex-husband he acts cute when he gets drunk. She made him promise he would never act cute in front of other women. Hyun Woo remembered everything about that day while drinking with his brother. The male lead desperately asks his sibling if he will get a chance to rekindle his relationship with Hae In.

On his way back home, Hyun Woo played likes me, likes me not, game. The male lead could not hide his excitement after he got the answer. It says Hae In likes him, and Hyun Woo whispers his love for Hae In. The female lead overheard it and felt happy. Another important part was when Jeon Bong Ae learned about Hae In's conversation with her doctor. Bong Ae rushed to her son's room and asked him about Hae In's illness. Tears rolled out of her eyes when Hyun Woo explained everything to her.

Queen Of Tears Episode 10 Reviews and Reactions

Ji Won and Soo Hyun's acting skills are just crazy. The way they can convey such emotions is through eyes alone. They deserve to win awards for real.

We finally have a visual representation of Hae In calling Hyun Woo very cute when he gets drunk. It makes her heart flutter.

That I love you shake up her whole world. Actors who express emotions with their bodies are one of a kind. You can see everything and her feelings without saying a word.

This show portrays the reality of marriage. It is not the happy ending fairytales paint It to be. For it to work, it requires effort, sacrifice, trust, and communication. It does not end after exchanging vows. Marriage is a continuous effort.