Queen Of Tears Ending Explained, Episode 16 (Finale) Recap, Review, Reactions 

Queen Of Tears followed Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In towards the end. Episode 16 aired on tvN on Sunday (April 28) at 9:10 pm KST. It featured the challenges faced by the onscreen couple when they chased their happiness. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The last episode of Queen Of Tears kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected plot twists and surprising events. It began by unfolding the scheming of Yoon Eun Sung. He abducted Hae In and tried to kill Hyun Woo. Eun Sung wanted to marry Hae In and settle down in the US. He took the secret money and converted it into US dollars for convenience.

The Rescue Mission

After the car accident, Hyun Woo was rushed to the hospital. He received primary medical care and was under observation when he contacted Grace. The male lead wanted her to inform Moh Seul Hee about Hae In's kidnapping to buy some time to rescue his lover. He left the hospital to follow Seul Hee and rescue Hae In.

In the meantime, Hae In learned about Eun Sung's evil scheming. She played along with him while figuring out a way to escape. The female lead agreed to marry her school classmate and settle in the US with him. Hae In apologized to Eun Sung for doubting him. She promised to stay loyal to him until death. When the two characters tried to clear the misunderstanding, Seul Hee arrived. She confronted her son. When the mother-son duo were arguing, the female lead nearly got caught.

Hyun Woo reached on time to help his lover. He took her from the place and led her to the main gate. Unfortunately, Eun Sung saw them. He chased them and tried to kill the female lead. Police arrived on time under the guidelines of Kim Yang Ki. However, the police force failed to stop Eun Sung from shooting Hae In with his gun. Hyun Woo blocked the bullet with his body. When Eun Sung tried to shoot Hae In for the second time, the police stepped forward and fired bullets. He died on the spot.

Seul Hee planned to take over Queen Group with the shares her son owned. She continued with her evil scheming until Hyun Woo took charge as a lawyer. He appeared in court on behalf of the Queen family and proved the evil doings of Seul Hee. After sending her behind bars, the male lead enjoyed his time with Hae In. They got married and raised a baby girl. The female lead loved until she turned 85 years old.

Queen Of Tears Ending

Just like, Hyun Woo and Hae In, Hong Soo Cheol and Cheon Da Hye got their happy ending. Hong Beom Ja and Yong Song took their romantic relationship to the next level. Hong Beom Seok became the chairman of Queen Group, and Hong Beom Jun enjoyed his time with the family.

The last episode of this romantic comedy-drama revealed the real cause of the boat accident years ago. Seul Hee secretly tried to kill Hae In and her brother Hong Su Wan to inherit the wealth. Eun Sung knew about it. But he kept it a secret to help his mother.

Reviews and Reactions

Thanks to Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won for taking on this project, for working together, for giving us a beautiful dream pairing with insane chemistry, and for making everything possible in this drama. BaekHong will remain in our hearts for a long time.

#QueenOfTears showed us marriage isn't always the happily ever after, you can marry the love of your life and still be unhappy, that love alone is not enough to hold a marriage together, without understanding and communication it will fall apart.

One of the most iconic and beautiful pairings in K-dramas, the pairing we never knew we needed. Thank you for saying yes and making BaekHong happen. Soo Hyun and Ji Won will always be my one and only Hyun Woo and Hae In.

Kim Jiwon served us crazy acting until the last episode. We never saw Hae In cry & worry this much even when she was sick but seeing Hyun Woo in this state just brought out all the feelings and emotions from Hae In.