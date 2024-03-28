Queen of Tears is only a month away from its finale, and the viewers are curious to watch what lies ahead of Hong Hae In. The female lead started receiving treatment in Germany, and her body has been positively responding to it. She was enjoying her time with Baek Hyun Woo when she received shocking news.

The followers of this romantic comedy-drama are curious to know if Hae In will give up on her treatment. Hyun Woo was her only hope in life. She thought he was the only one who truly wanted her to recover from the illness. Her world was crushed into pieces when she saw the divorce paper. The female lead wanted her husband to deny everything. But he admitted his mistake.

When Hae In informed Hyun Woo about her illness in the premiere episode, the viewers thought she lied to her husband. It was revealed in the second episode that she was not lying about her sickness. Ever since then, several speculations have been doing the rounds online about the fate of Hae In. Will Hong Hae In Meet her Demise in Queen Of Tears?

Fans' Theories

What if Hae In has made a video or written a letter telling Hyun Woo he was her first & last love, and Hyun Woo finds it after she's gone?

What if Hae In actually dies and Hyun Woo grows old alone? He'll go to the places they went to and think of Hae In while having wine, like what she told him to do. Until he eventually dies. Hae In, the prettiest angel, will pick him up.

What if Hyun Woo dies and Hae In continues to live with all those memories?

During global presscon with Netflix, if I am not mistaken, the directors said they were emotional even in the last scenes.

Queen Of Tears

Queen Of Tears will take viewers through a thrilling, miraculous, and humourous love story of a married couple. They stay together against all odds while managing to survive a crisis. Screenwriter Park Ji Eun penned the script for this romantic comedy-drama. Crash Landing on You, The Producers, and My Love From the Star are some of his famous works. Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin are the other lead cast members.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.