Queen Of Tears Actor Park Sung Hoon in Talks to Share Screen Space with YoonA in New Drama

Queen Of Tears actor Park Sung Hoon is in talks to share screen space with YoonA in the new historical fantasy drama The Tyrant's Chef. The mini-series tells the story of a chef who time travels to the past while she is at the peak of her career. She meets a King, who is known as the ultimate gourmet and the worst tyrant.

The casting news of Sung Hoon captured the attention of K-drama fans worldwide after a K-media outlet reported that he would star in the new drama. In response to the media reports, his agency, BH Entertainment, revealed that the actor has received an offer to join the cast list of this historical fantasy drama. According to the entertainment company, Sung Hoon is positively reviewing the offer.

"Park Sung Hoon received an offer to star in the new drama The Tyrant's Chef and is reviewing the offer positively," the entertainment agency shared.

Park Sung Hoon as Tyrant King

Sung Hoon maintained a love-hate relationship with millions of K-drama lovers worldwide with the portrayal of Yoon Eun Sung a.k.a David Yoon in the tvN drama Queen of Tears. The actor might portray a similar character, like Yoon Eun Sung a.k.a David Yoon from Queen of Tears, in the new K-drama The Tyrant's Chef The Tyrant's Chef. The production team has not revealed much details about the character.

Jang Tae Yoo, known for directing hit dramas like My Love from the Star, Lovers of the Red Sky, and Hyena, will direct The Tyrant's Chef. The filming of this mini-series might begin after finalizing the casting. This historical fantasy may premiere in the second half of 2025.

YoonA as Chef

Meanwhile, Girls' Generation member YoonA might portray the tyrant's chef in the mini-series. In September, a K-media outlet reported that the K-pop idol would appear as the title character in the drama. Following the media report, SM Entertainment confirmed that she received an offer to appear in the project.

"YoonA has been offered to star in The Tyrant's Chef and is currently in discussions," the entertainment agency stated.

The last television drama project of this Girls' Generation member is the hit JTBC mini-series King The Land. She portrayed a hotelier named Cheon Sa Rang in the mini-series. The character received enormous love from K-drama lovers worldwide.