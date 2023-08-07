King The Land Ending Explained, Episode 16 (Finale) Recap

King The Land's ending focussed on the romantic relationship between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang. Episode 16 featured a happy ending for the onscreen couple. Wedding bells rang for Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang in the finale. People in Korea enjoyed the last episode on TV or the official website.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, Singapore, Turkey, New Zealand, UAE, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, and the UK, watched the last episode on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Cheon Sa Rang made a big decision and focussed on her new beginning in King The Land episode 16. As speculated by several K-drama fans, Cheon Sa Rang was unhappy at King The Land. She wanted to do something herself. So, when she spoke about calling it quits, it was about her job at King The Land.

Although Gu Won came well prepared to propose to her, he understood that she needed some time to focus on her professional life. Gu Won did not propose to her that day but promised he could always stay by her side. He always cheered her and eagerly looked forward to her new beginning.

Happy Ending

After quitting her job at King the Land, Cheon Sa Rang did everything to make her dream come true. She approached several consultants to find the best place to run a hotel. Finally, she found the perfect place to run the business. Cheon Sa Rang renovated the building and received several online reservations.

Gu Won waited for Cheon Sa Rang to regain her confidence for them to begin their romantic relationship in a new way. He helped her in several ways. The two stayed happily with each other. The couple got married towards the end of King The Land.