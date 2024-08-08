Queen Of Tears Actor Kim Soo Hyun Spills About His Next Project 

Queen Of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun recently spilled about his next project. According to him, he is preparing for new projects while recharging his energy. The actor also said he plans to focus solely on acting. His fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for his next project.

The South Korean actor won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers worldwide by portraying Baek Hyun Woo in tvN drama Queen Of Tears. The romantic comedy-drama was one of the most loved mini-series of this year. It focussed on the challenges of a married couple who struggled to maintain their relationship. Actress Kim Ji Won portrayed Hyun Woo's wife onscreen.

The popularity of both cast members surged after the telecast of this television project. They have been busy meeting their fans in various parts of the globe, including Bangkok, Yokohama, Manila, Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Taipei. Ji Won and Soo Hyun thanked their fans for all their love and support during various fan meetings.

"I'm happy to be receiving love. Since June, I've been touring Asia, visiting Bangkok, Yokohama, Manila, and Taipei. Next, I'll head to Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Seoul. I've enjoyed local foods and managed to fit some small excursions into my packed schedule. I'm also preparing for new projects while recharging my energy," Soo Hyun said during an interview with Arena Homme Plus Korea magazine.

'A Memorable Drama'

Soo Hyun described Queen Of Tears as a memorable drama and said he would be happy if people would want to watch it again someday. The actor said he would be satisfied if people could relate to the character and decide to express their feelings with family, friends, and partners.

"I worked hard on the drama for a year. I wanted to do a good job conveying stories about love and family through Queen of Tears. If viewers laughed, related to the story, and even cried while watching the drama, I think I've achieved my goal. While touring, I can feel how many people loved Queen of Tears. Many people learned about me for the first time through Queen of Tears. I'll continue to work hard. I'm grateful to the fans who sincerely loved [my character] Baek Hyun Woo and Queen of Tears, as well as the entire Queen of Tears team," he shared.