Queen Mantis First Impression; Episode 2 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Queen Mantis, the new SBS crime thriller drama starring Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon has opened to rave reviews. The mini-series will return with a new episode on SBS on Saturday (September 6) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature Jung Yi Shin helping the detectives in their investigation of a copycat murder.

According to the production team, the famous serial killer will play a vital role in the investigation of the copycat murder. The producers praised the cast member and spoke about her performance as Jung Yi Shin in the crime thriller drama.

"In Episode 2, Jung Yi Shin will have a decisive impact on the investigation of the copycat murder. During this process, Jung Yi Shin will play the situation like a fiddle with behavior that no one could have imagined. Actress Go Hyun Jung unleashed tremendous energy in the blink of an eye, taking command of the screen and the story with her overpowering presence. Even the staff on set held their breath while watching and were amazed [by her acting] in this scene, so please look forward to it," the production team teased.

Here is everything to know about the new SBS crime thriller drama Queen Mantis, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the second episode of this SBS crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Queen Mantis Episode 2:

Queen Mantis is a new crime thriller drama that premiered on SBS on Friday (September 6) at 9:50 PM KST. It is based on the 2017 TF1 series La Mante. Screenwriter Lee Young Jong wrote the script for this mini-series, and Byun Young Joo directed it. This K-drama revolves around the life of a famous serial killer named Jung Yi Shin, portrayed by Go Hyun Jung.

Jang Dong Yoon portrays Cha Soo Yeol, Jung Yi Shin's estranged son. The mini-series will focus on the complicated relationship between the mother-son duo as they begin working together to solve mysterious murder cases.

First Impressions

Queen Mantis is the only Kdrama I've watched since HY's latest series. This series reminds me of Silence of the lambs but this time the mastermind is a female serial killer and a mother too. The acting is so good that keeps me on the edge of my seat.

wow the pilot episode was very promising, i like the way his mom described in detail how she killed her victims... excited for next episode! #QueenMantis

#QueenMantis is checking all the boxes. Creepy opening credits sequence, creepy serial killer, and an interesting detective and killer dynamic. I love that it's only 8 episodes so no time is wasted.

Good start for #QueenMantis for me. I like the mother - son psychological element of the story. This is a prideful woman, and I suspect this is her "proud mother" smile when he quickly figures out what she declined to explain. I'm going to enjoy, while being freaked out by, #GoHyunJung's performance.