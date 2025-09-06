Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Spoilers: Yeon Ji Young to Confront Lee Heon in Episode 5

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 5 will air on tvN on Saturday (September 6) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the aftermath of an unexpected kiss between Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon towards the end of episode 4. According to the production team, the chef will confront the King in hopes of getting an explanation about his unexpected behavior.

People in Korea can watch this historical fantasy romance drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

Here is everything to know about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will return with a new episode on tvN on Saturday (September 6) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 6:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 5 will show Yeon Ji Young taking up another challenge. The preview shows her getting ready to compete with three new chefs. King Lee Heon appears to be worried about the consequences of this competition. But the royal chef looks calm and confident in the preview video.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills hint at a confrontation between the King and the royal chef. The chef will privately interrogate the King about his unexpected actions. Her questions will help the King remember everything the night before. The viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the heart-fluttering moments between the on-screen couple.