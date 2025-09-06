Beyond the Bar Episode 11 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Beyond the Bar episode 11 will air on JTBC on Saturday (September 6) at 10:40 PM KST. Yoon Seok Hoon and Kang Hyo Min will meet the worst client this week. The chapter will also feature the guest appearance of Lee Sang Yeob as Jung Won Joon, the husband of Seok Hoon's ex-wife. According to the production team, the lawyers at the law firm Yullim will go through an emotional rollercoaster.

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Beyond the Bar is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chae Yeon, Lee Hak Joo, and Jeon Hye Bin. It focuses on an inexperienced rookie attorney with compassion and confidence. She gradually becomes a true lawyer under the mentorship of senior attorney Yoon Seok Hoon. Screenwriter Park Mi Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jae Hong directed it. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (August 2) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about Beyond the Bar episode 11, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The legal drama will return with a new episode on JTBC on Saturday (September 6) at 10:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 11 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Beyond the Bar Episode 11:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The penultimate episode will feature a tense encounter between Yoon Seok Hoon and Jung Won Joon. The newly released stills tease fiery arguments between the attorney at Yullim and Jung Won Joon. A photo shows Seok Hoon having a serious conversation with Won Joon, not as a lawyer, but as a client.

Meanwhile, another set of stills shows Yoon Seok Hoon having an unpleasant conversation with his new client Woo Sol (Kang Ha Kyung). Kang Hyo Min also expressed her discomfort while interacting with the new client, who seems to be their worst client.

The mini-series has won the hearts of millions of K-drama fans worldwide with its interesting plot. It received positive reviews from viewers across the globe.

Kang Hyo Min is one of the best written kdrama female leads i've seen in a long time. She's kind but never a pushover, smart but not preachy, aloof at times but never numb. She is allowed to be right and wrong and grows. truly an inspiration and girl crush.

Oh guys, I love the whole concept of #beyondthebar. At first, he was the coldest, scariest choice. But he now became her everything. her refuge. her safe place. even for him. She's breathing life into him, a man who had forgotten how to live.