Queen Mantis Episode 7: Big Revelations Await Viewers

Queen Mantis episode 7 will air on SBS on Friday (September 26) at 9:50 PM KST. The followers of this crime thriller drama can finally meet the person behind the Mantis copycat murders. According to the production team, the big revelation will lead to the drama's plot to unfold in a whirlwind.

"In Episode 7, which airs on September 26, the culprit in the Mantis copycat murder case will go wild. During this process, the true identity of the culprit will also be revealed. The identity of the killer will throw both Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol into major shock and confusion. As the culprit's identity is revealed, the drama's plot will begin to unfold in a whirlwind," the production team teased.

The production team shared that it is just the beginning as new surprises await viewers. The producers asked the followers of this crime thriller to keep watching the drama to find out what lies ahead for Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol.

"The powerful performances of the actors, all of whom immersed themselves deeply in their respective characters, will add strength to the tempestuous plot. In particular, we are confident that the overwhelmingly passionate acting of Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon will make 60 minutes fly by in the blink of an eye. It's not over until it's over, so please look forward to what remains of Queen Mantis," the producers shared.

Here is everything to know about Queen Mantis episode 7, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the seventh episode of this SBS crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Queen Mantis Episode 7:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Queen Mantis is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on SBS on Friday (September 6) at 9:50 PM KST. It is based on the 2017 TF1 series La Mante. Screenwriter Lee Young Jong wrote the script for this mini-series, and Byun Young Joo directed it. This K-drama revolves around the life of a famous serial killer named Jung Yi Shin, portrayed by Go Hyun Jung.

Jang Dong Yoon portrays Cha Soo Yeol, Jung Yi Shin's estranged son. The mini-series will focus on the complicated relationship between the mother-son duo as they work together to solve mysterious murder cases.