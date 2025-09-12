Queen Mantis Episode 3: Everything We Know So Far

Queen Mantis episode 3 premieres on SBS on Friday (September 12) at 9:50 PM KST. The upcoming installment spotlights a gripping showdown between Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol. Director Byun Young Joo reveals a 15-minute scene with Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon in the third episode that is genuinely remarkable.

The latest stills depict Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol in an intense conversation. One image highlights Jung Yi Shin's composed demeanor, while another captures Cha Soo Yeol's fury as he grabs Yi Shin's neck.

"In Episode 3, there's a roughly 15-minute-long scene with Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon. It's a scene I found truly astonishing and extraordinary. You can look forward to it," the director teased.

Here is everything to know about Queen Mantis episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The production team emphasized that the drama's main appeal lies in the electric tension between serial killer mother Jung Yi Shin and detective son Cha Soo Yeol. The producers commended Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon for vividly embodying the mother-son relationship.

"The tension and appeal of the relationship between serial killer mother Jung Yi Shin and detective son Cha Soo Yeol is one of the key highlights of our drama. To portray the way their relationship is shaken multiple times throughout the story, Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon delivered meticulous and detailed performances. We ask for your interest and anticipation," the production team shared.

The producers also said the upcoming chapter will reveal the truth behind the first murder committed by Mantis Jung Yi Shin. According to the production team, it was a challenging scene that will keep the viewers glued to the screens.

"In Episode 3, which airs today (September 12), the truth behind the first murder committed by Mantis Jung Yi Shin—an object of hatred for some and an object of worship for others—will be revealed. It's a challenging scene that required pouring all of one's emotions and energy out all at once while completely covered in blood, but Go Hyun Jung delivered an incredible performance that had everyone in awe. Please look forward to it," the producers teased.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the third episode of this SBS crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Queen Mantis Episode 3:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Queen Mantis is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on SBS on Friday (September 6) at 9:50 PM KST. It is based on the 2017 TF1 series La Mante. Screenwriter Lee Young Jong wrote the script for this mini-series, and Byun Young Joo directed it. This K-drama revolves around the life of a famous serial killer named Jung Yi Shin, portrayed by Go Hyun Jung.

Jang Dong Yoon portrays Cha Soo Yeol, Jung Yi Shin's estranged son. The mini-series will focus on the relationship between the mother-son duo as they work together to solve mysterious murder cases.